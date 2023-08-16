Trust in passive, rest must bring data: Investment mantra for better returns

So why do many still believe that active funds would beat index returns? Maybe because human beings suffer from over-optimism bias, i.e., the tendency to exaggerate their own abilities, as we suffer from the illusion of control or knowledge. In a 2006 study conducted by James Montier with 300 fund managers across the globe, nearly 74% of respondents thought themselves above average at their jobs. This is statistically impossible and shows our inherent bias of superior talent when pitted against others. If we consider this sample size as representative of the fund manager population, then this indicates that most of the fund managers could be overconfident about their ability and are not looking at things from the right perspective.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}