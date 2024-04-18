The perennial debate in factor investing: Quality versus value

Calendar year returns: Analyzing calendar year returns over the last 19 years, both the Nifty 200 Quality 30 index (Q30) and the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality index outperformed their parent indices viz Nifty 200 and Nifty 100 around 58% of times. Interestingly however, the Nifty 50 value index outperformed its parent index 67% of the time in the last 15 years. It alludes to the conclusion that the more broad-based the index, the more incidence of quality outperforming value and vice versa. In any case, calendar year returns are a relatively shorter-term lens to view these factors.