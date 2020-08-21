The pitfall to avoid while availing extra time to file tax returns

The notification was a welcome one, but the proviso making all assessees with more than ₹1 lakh in tax dues to pay interest under section 234A of the Income Tax Act is unfair, said Arun S. Kutty, senior partner at Virmani, Roy & Kutty, a chartered accountancy firm. Persons who have sold their house property and have capital gains are allowed to reinvest in another property by end of September to get capital gains tax relief, but if they decide not to do so and pay the taxes instead, they will have to pay the 1% interest from July till the date they pay taxes, explained Kutty, adding that date of levying interest could start from 30 September in such cases.