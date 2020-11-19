The  popular  zero brokerage model isn’t without risk

While the model entails minimal or no brokerage, discount brokers do charge money for carrying out other types of trades such as futures and options (F&O) or intra-day trades. In the latter, you buy and sell the stock on the same day and hence do not take delivery. They also try to sell other services such as stock screener tools or thematic portfolios which you can replicate. The category which involves brokerage charges can differ from one player to another. For instance, Kotak Securities Ltd on Thursday launched a zero brokerage intra-day plan, which also includes a ₹20 per order plan for all other F&O trades.