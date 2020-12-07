The possibilities Ethereum offers and how it works

Smart contracts: The question ethereum’s inventor, 19-year-old Vitalik Buterin, asked in 2013 was basically this: what if you could put conditions on the payments being made on the blockchain? Ethereum stores these “if and then" contracts on its blockchain, an immutable ledger. The contracts execute automatically once the “if"part has been completed. For example, if my taxi has brought me to my destination, credit the driver’s account.