Is long-term investing only about compounding?3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Long-term investing is not just about compounding but also plays a pivotal role in managing risk and mitigating potential downsides.
One of the most valuable yet frequently misunderstood pieces of advice in the realm of equity investing is the notion of “investing for the long term." However, the question that often arises is: What does long term truly mean? The concept of long-term investing is open to interpretation and is often contingent upon the type of investment involved.