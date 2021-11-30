The procedures for overseas remittances vary

Form 15CA and 15CB are income tax forms, which are prescribed in cases of tax deduction at source from payments to non-residents. Tax is required to be deducted at source from a payment to a non-resident of any income which is chargeable to tax, and such forms are required to be furnished irrespective of whether such payment is chargeable to tax or not. The income tax rules grant an exemption from furnishing such forms, if the payment is not taxable as the income of the recipient and is covered by LRS. There is no specific exemption provided for remittances by NRIs/OCIs. However, if the NRI/OCI is transferring funds from his Indian bank account to his own overseas bank account, he is not making any payment to anybody at all. A payment would mean that the remittance is being made to another person. One cannot pay anything to oneself. The transaction therefore is not covered by the provision of the law itself, as it requires a payment to a non-resident for the requirement to apply at all. In fact, if one tries to upload the form, the nature of the remittance does not fall under any of the categories permitted under the drop-down menu on the website, and therefore one has to improvize and fit it into some category which is available in the drop-down menu. This clearly demonstrates that even the tax department does not envisage filing of such forms for remittance to oneself by NRIs/OCIs.