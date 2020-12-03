The pros and cons of target bond ETFs

On 4 December 2019, the Union cabinet gave its approval to the launch of the Bharat Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). Two such ETFs were launched later that month, maturing in 2023 and 2030, respectively. A year later, there are four Bharat Bond ETFs and various mutual funds have launched their own versions such as the Nippon CPSE Plus SDL ETF 2024 in November 2020. The assets under management (AUM) of the Bharat Bond ETFs have reached almost ₹30,000 crore.

In this piece we look at the concept of a target maturity bond ETF and who it works for. A target maturity bond ETF expires at a given target date and holds bonds of maturities that are aligned with its own tenure.

View Full Image Performance matrix

What is the product?

Bharat Bond ETFs are passively managed debt funds with extremely low expense ratios (capped at 0.0005%). They buy AAA-rated bonds of public sector units (PSU) with a maturity corresponding to their term and hold them till maturity. Thus, investors holding these ETFs to maturity end up with a return very close to the yield of the ETF.

For investors who do not have demat and trading accounts needed to buy the ETFs, there are fund-of-funds (FoFs) investing in the ETFs. FoFs are those funds that invest in other funds or ETFs. These FoFs can be purchased and redeemed from the fund house, just like any other ordinary mutual fund.

Who does it work for?

The Bharat Bond ETFs are positioned well to attract fixed deposit (FD) investors willing to take on a little more risk, for the benefit of a higher yield and lower tax rate. The tax advantage comes because debt funds held for a longer tenor than three years are taxed at 20% and get the benefit of indexation as well. FD interest rate, however, is taxable at the investor’s marginal slab rate, which can go as high as 42.7%, including surcharge and cess.

In addition, as interest rates fall, expense ratios matter more in debt mutual funds. For instance a 0.3% expense ratio makes a bigger difference to a debt fund with a 5% yield than one with a 10% yield.

Also, government bond ETFs, such as the recently launched Motilal Oswal five-year G-sec ETF, do not have a target maturity. In case of Motilal ETF, the attempt is to maintain a constant maturity of five years.

The flip side

On the flip side, the Bharat Bond ETFs are so far restricted to debt from PSUs and, hence, have lower yields than debt funds which invest in corporate debt. They are also marked-to-market and, thus, anyone who is unable to hold to maturity can see sharp price movements on account of change in interest rates.

The largest downside with these ETFs at present is their low yields (see graph), which is an outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate cuts. Having aggressively cut interest rates post the covid-19 pandemic, RBI looks unlikely to cut rates further, however. Persistently high inflation above 6% since April 2020 is a major factor staying the central bank’s hand.

“We are not taking a call on interest rates here. The beauty of Bharat Bond ETF is that the indicative yield you see is the yield you get when the product matures," said Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which manages the Bharat Bond ETFs.

What should you do?

Some distributors still prefer actively managed funds, noting their higher portfolio yields. Such debt funds usually invest in slightly riskier companies to generate the higher yield. “I recommend banking and PSU debt funds which are similar in risk profile to the Bharat Bond ETFs. They have higher expense ratios, but their yields are also higher," said Viral Bhatt, founder, Money Mantra, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distribution firm.

Several actively managed open-ended funds, including banking and PSU debt funds have embraced the “roll down" strategy. This essentially means holding bonds till the target maturity date (read bit.ly/3qeyhNi). This makes them similar to Bharat Bond ETFs in structure, except that they do not terminate and pay out investors when the target date matures. Instead they simply build a new portfolio with a new target date. Investors need to redeem their units in such funds on their own on the target date.

Bhatt also recommended investing in schemes of different maturities in order to deal with the possibility of higher rates in the future. The maturity should correspond to your financial goals, he said.

Investors who do not wish to take on credit risks and/or higher costs of actively-managed debt funds will find Bharat Bond ETFs more geared towards their needs. Being able to hold the ETF to maturity is an important part of following this strategy.

