The pros and cons of target bond ETFs

The Bharat Bond ETFs are positioned well to attract fixed deposit (FD) investors willing to take on a little more risk, for the benefit of a higher yield and lower tax rate. The tax advantage comes because debt funds held for a longer tenor than three years are taxed at 20% and get the benefit of indexation as well. FD interest rate, however, is taxable at the investor’s marginal slab rate, which can go as high as 42.7%, including surcharge and cess.