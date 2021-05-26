The pros and cons of using a credit card to invest in NPS

“However, the primary drawback is that credit card transactions are expensive. Say you invest ₹20,000 a month via credit card. At 0.9%, transaction charges (as applicable on credit cards) and 18% GST, you will need to pay approximately an additional ₹212 per month. This comes to roughly ₹2,550 per year. So, using a credit card to make these payments will work out only if your card provides you significant benefits worth ₹2,550 or more on these spends," Shetty added.