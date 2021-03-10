The pros and cons of using a credit card

Anuj Kacker, Co-Founder MoneyTap, said, “Credit cards are flexible and make shopping rewarding for customers if used mindfully. However, it can also be dangerous sometimes, especially if you fail to repay your bill on time. Or you only pay the minimum amount, which leads the unpaid amount to be transferred to the next month along with a huge rate of interest. Also, if you only make minimum payments while shopping impulsively, you will end up creating more debt for yourself, and your credit score might get affected by frequent defaults on payment. Apart from this, there is also a risk of credit card fraud and theft."