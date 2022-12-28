Mint annually does its famous ‘quilt’—a ranking of how assets performed that year. It covers 10 asset classes – large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, international, real estate, G-secs, T-bills, corporate bonds, credit, and gold. How do you use this quilt to invest? It now has data for 10 years and the only theme is: unpredictability of the returns year-on-year.

We broke this down quantitatively. Say every year, you invested in the best two assets from the previous year. On average, your returns would be—average. But what if you went contrarian, and like a true value picker, invested in the worst assets of last year? Your returns again would, not surprisingly, be average.

Some of the other facts we know intuitively about these asset classes are also true. Small caps, arguably the most volatile in the list, are almost always in the top 2 or bottom 2 ranks. Similarly, gold (the most boring) is usually in the top or bottom 2. What the quilt does not account for is a risk, because it is not possible in these table formats. A T-bill is usually one of the worst ranked, but that is also because it is the most stable.

When we invest our money, most of us are looking to grow it at a reasonable rate and also sleep peacefully at night. Therefore, we are trying to optimize our returns for every unit of risk we take. Therefore, the level one answer to figuring out which asset to buy is really taking a portfolio approach and allocating between these assets based on your ability and willingness to take risks. Then the most convenient step to ensure you actually follow this allocation is to come back periodically to rebalance and stick to your target weights for each asset. But what if we want to level up and be more dynamic about asset allocation? Let’s look at this year as an example of how to do this.

We started 2022 close to the peak of equity markets. Then came the Ukraine war, US inflation data, interest rate hikes, and oil price volatility. At some point, we were also worried about China-Taiwan geopolitics, the monkeypox, the UK causing a debt contagion, and the EU running out of gas. We are still worried about most of the above as well as climate change, nuclear escalation, and China’s bizarre covid policy. While this sounds exhausting, markets go through this every year when a new catastrophe threatens our way of life. Most of this is short-term noise.

Therefore, this year we went from ‘peak greed’ to ‘peak fear’. Nifty was down 17% from its peak at one point and has since recovered. The general rule of thumb I like to follow is to feel ‘slight despair’ when investing. What this means is that, at the point that I think it is all gloom and doom, is probably a good time to increase allocation to that asset. Investing in equities from February to June 2022 looked terrible – but that’s the only money that has made money in equities this year.

It is important to note that ‘slight despair’ is not to be confused with ‘peak fear’. Most rational investors are also scared of market highs, wondering if they should cash out. But that is not a great strategy. In the last 15 years, the best strategy in the equity markets has been “momentum." Momentum essentially means that you invest in winners, i.e. companies where stock prices are already running up.

So, when you see a 52-week high, a momentum strategy most likely asks you to invest more in the stock. Therefore, cashing out at market highs out of fear is not what I am recommending. Think of it this way: Nifty is at 18,000 today. In the very long term, will it be closer to 10,000 or 100,000? My bet is 100,000. Therefore, investing at a market peak does not mean sub-optimal long-term returns.

But investing at ‘slight despair’ is a great rule of thumb; when the asset class just doesn’t look very appealing because there are too many headwinds. It’s like taking a bet on BFSI or auto last year, or on Nifty in February. There are no structural issues with the asset, but you will just feel uncomfortable for a while.

Therefore, my advice is to start with level one—where you use the quilt to identify your assets and broadly understand how they perform, overlay risk/ volatility on top of this to figure out what allocation works for you. Then level two is opportunistic—look at assets and sectors that give off a whiff of despair but are structurally okay. Those are good candidates for dynamic overweighting.

Kanika Agarrwal is the co-founder of Upside AI.