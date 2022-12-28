The quilt ranking: What’s your best predictor of returns for 2023?1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Mint annually does its famous ‘quilt’—a ranking of how assets performed that year
Mint annually does its famous ‘quilt’—a ranking of how assets performed that year
Mint annually does its famous ‘quilt’—a ranking of how assets performed that year. It covers 10 asset classes – large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, international, real estate, G-secs, T-bills, corporate bonds, credit, and gold. How do you use this quilt to invest? It now has data for 10 years and the only theme is: unpredictability of the returns year-on-year.