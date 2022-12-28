The quilt ranking: What’s your best predictor of returns for 2023?

When we invest our money, most of us are looking to grow it at a reasonable rate and also sleep peacefully at night. Therefore, we are trying to optimize our returns for every unit of risk we take. Therefore, the level one answer to figuring out which asset to buy is really taking a portfolio approach and allocating between these assets based on your ability and willingness to take risks. Then the most convenient step to ensure you actually follow this allocation is to come back periodically to rebalance and stick to your target weights for each asset. But what if we want to level up and be more dynamic about asset allocation? Let’s look at this year as an example of how to do this.