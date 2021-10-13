The real returns from your fixed deposit may surprise you

Interest rates offered by big banks such as SBI, HDFC, ICICI among others on 3-year to 5-year fixed deposits ranges from 5% to 5.3%. Rates for senior citizens are higher by 20-60 basis points. This is the lowest interest rates have been in almost two decades. On the other hand, inflation has been floating around 5-6%.

