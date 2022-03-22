The reason why PF interest rates were lowered

To be able to pay interest, income must be generated through appropriate investments. As per the guidelines and to ensure that the Trust’s money is safe and offers optimum returns, it is mandated to invest 85% of its corpus in debt instruments and 15% in equities. With interest rates on fixed deposits on an average hovering around 5-5.5%, national savings certificate at 6.8%, and public provident fund offering 6.8-7%, it was only logical to expect that interest rates on PF will be brought down. In case of earnings falling short of declared interest rates, the government would need to subsidize the same.