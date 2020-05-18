The relief package for households doesn’t bring relief in the long term

So how should you see these relief measures? See them as a stop-gap arrangement to be used only in dire circumstances as they do no good in the long term. In fact, taking a leaf from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, a better way to combat the financial strain would be to become self-reliant or aatmanirbhar. This is a time to go back to personal finance 101 and start with taking stock of your cash flows. Your income has gone down, but so has your expenditure. Reconcile the two and if you have money left, use it to create an emergency corpus: remember the impact of the pandemic on our financial lives is still playing out. If your expenses overtake your income, stop fresh investments and manage the household expenses. Remember to put a brake on all the unnecessary expenses. If that too doesn’t help, then look at liquidating a portion of your investments like dipping into the EPF kitty. Avoid leveraging as much as you can, and if you do end up with more money in your hands, don’t increase your expenses correspondingly.