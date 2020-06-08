The requirement of linking PAN card with Aadhaar does not apply to NRIs

If you are planning to return permanently and do not intend to go back, you should make a declaration to your bank. In such a situation, you cannot continue to hold on to your NRE deposits and all your NRI accounts must be converted to resident accounts. When your deposit accounts are converted, interest earned on them shall be fully taxable in India. Therefore, even though your residential status may be that of an NRI, you will have to pay tax on these deposits and file income tax return. TDS will also be deducted before interest is credited to you.