The retail investor and the lost art of investing for uncertain times
Summary
- Retail investors often misinterpret statements of credible gurus like Warren Buffett, leading to a bullish stance on all stocks. Fake gurus with untested theories further fuel this trend.
Be bullish. This sums up the investment strategy of perhaps most retail investors. And it’s reinforced by statements of credible gurus that are misunderstood, statements of fake gurus that are misleading, and an incredible rally in stock markets over the years. Take the first point pertaining to credible gurus. Now, many rely on what Warren Buffett has said. In general, his view has been to be bullish on America, and on American companies. And let all other things be. These include interest rates, wars, and what have you.