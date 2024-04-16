The retail investor and the lost art of investing for uncertain times

Finally, coming to the micro, there’s no need for Buffett to worry about the US dollar. It’s the world’s currency of choice! When there’s a problem in the world, say a war, money moves to the dollar, and not away from it. It’s a safe haven asset after all! Buffett’s context (of America) is different from ours. Very different. And therefore, unlike him, we need to prepare for different kinds of risk as well, which he can kind of ignore. And there are many such risks all around us here in India which we should factor in.