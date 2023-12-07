The rise and rise of UPI: A forecast for Unified Payments Interface for 2024
As UPI continues to gain prominence, it is anticipated to play a significant role in driving economic growth
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been instrumental in driving the digital payments revolution in India. Even though it has been in use for about seven years. UPI has experienced remarkable growth, surpassing 10 billion monthly transactions. Industry experts believe that UPI is poised for remarkable expansion, redefining the digital financial landscape in India in 2024.