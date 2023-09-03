Why young Indian professionals are making the shift to co-living6 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Lower rents and deposits, fewer restrictions and networking opportunities make co-living an attractive option.
Real estate is booming and rentals more so. With companies now driving back the workforce to office post the covid pandemic, renting houses in metros has become a nightmarish experience. This is particularly true in Bengaluru, where landlords even check your Linkedin profile before signing a rental agreement. Tenants also have to deposit a big advance and pay brokerage fees before moving in.