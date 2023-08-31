How finfluencers use fake screenshots to run micro scams

How finfluencers use fake screenshots to run micro scams8 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Finfluencers in India are facing criticism for posting fake trading screenshots and videos to attract followers. They earn revenue from affiliate links provided by brokers and also sell trading courses. Regulators are proposing measures to prevent registered intermediaries from partnering with finfluencers. The rise of these influencers has increased the risk of fraud and a breakdown of trust in the financial system.
Finfluencers are back in action, with fake screenshots, telegram channels and even mentorship. Ask Mayank Saw, a commerce student from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. Saw spent 14 months trying to time the market but was unsuccessful. Frustrated, he turned to Youtube videos to check if he could get any leads. That’s when he stumbled on a video posted there by Abhishek Kar, showcasing screenshots of the lakhs of rupees in profits that he had made by trading in derivatives.