Finfluencers’ earnings: Who bears the real cost?11 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 01:37 AM IST
Their source of revenue is online courses, brand promotions; some earned substantial revenue from affiliate links.
When Instagram, a popular photo sharing online site, rolled out its short video feature ‘reels’ in 2020, it was hard to imagine the social media site platform turning into an oracle. The platform that allowed people to share 90-second videos hardly seemed the ideal place for peddling investment advice. Yet, just two years later, it had become the go-to place for fintech firms, including brokerages, to showcase their products through finfluencers. After all, investors seemed to love the financial advice available on these platforms.
