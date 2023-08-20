Diapers, doctors, schooling: know the costs of raising a child in India

Managing education costs

According to financial advisors, parents need to find a balance between the education that they want to provide their children and what they can afford. “While their cash flows might allow them to ensure high-quality education, it should not be at the cost of their other major goals such as retirement. These decisions need to be taken carefully as it may not be easy to reverse them once the child is admitted to a particular school or course. Parents should also start planning for their child’s higher education as soon as possible and it is advisable to plan for a higher corpus," says Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.