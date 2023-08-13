Know the costs associated with pregnancy and childbirth in India

The costs of hospitalization depend on several factors, right from the hospital size, location and its reputation, to the labour ward there, the type of delivery-Caesarean or normal, type of room to recuperate post-delivery, facilities such as neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), availability of other specialists such as paediatricians, and medical packages including nursing and doctor fees, etc. The more facilities a hospital has, the more options it can include in its healthcare packages. Hospitalization costs also vary across the country. The costs in tier-1 and metro cities are much higher than that in smaller towns.