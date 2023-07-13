Money
Why retail shareholders need to be wary of unlisted firms
SummaryMinority shareholders of unlisted companies face significant losses during a buyback
Last week, Reliance Retail—an unlisted arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), announced its intention to buy out its minority shareholders. The immediate implication of this is the capital reduction that will affect such shareholders. They will now face heavy losses. The episode brings home the risks involved for retail shareholders in engaging with the unlisted shares market. A private company can buy its shares back from its shareholders anytime (as per the predetermined conditions) and at any price.
