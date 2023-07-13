Why retail shareholders need to be wary of unlisted firms

“Though pre-IPO investment has merit, it should always be part of the satellite portion of a portfolio. The allocation should be within the risk framework of an individual investor who can hold these investments for an undefined long period without seeking interim liquidity. Pre-IPO investments should be ideally in themes or sectors which can’t be accessed through public markets. Blindly following footsteps of PE/ VC players is not advisable as they have a different time horizon and risk appetite; they follow ‘Power Law’ more diligently by spreading their bets. The contours of deals by VC funds are almost always in their favour. Liquidation preference and anti-dilution rights are also widely used by VCs," said Arihant Bardia, CIO and founder, Valtrust.