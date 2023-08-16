Money
Insurance: which intermediary is better for buying a policy?
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM IST
SummaryBuyers should check if the intermediary is selling the right product and can also act in their best interests.
When chartered accountant Anmol Jaju, a resident of Mumbai, wanted to buy a motor insurance policy for his two-wheeler—a Honda Activa, he visited the website of an online broker and zeroed in on a top insurer that offered a lower premium. “I filled up my vehicle’s information on the broker’s platform. Most other sections got automatically populated," says Jaju. So far, so good.
