Insurance: which intermediary is better for buying a policy?

As for individual agents, most people consider them to be a nuisance but they are the ones who turn up to support you during a claim. To be sure, some of them are known to mis-sell products. Yet, they are known to be easily accessible. These agents have their own challenges—they mostly rely on word-of-mouth publicity and have a limited product bouquet. “You must enquire about the range of products they are allowed to sell. Some agents or POSP may have a tie-up with brokers to sell a variety of products. One should prefer them over the ones offering limited choices," says Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder, Turtlemint, an online broker which empowers small retail agents with technology and suggests suitable products across insurers based on algorithms.