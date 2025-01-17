‘This is my grandfather’s voice,’ Hrithik says, and if you can take your eyes away from his beautiful chiseled face, then you will be amazed at how the old boombox is still in working condition and the cassette tape is still intact!

Netflix gives us a four episode insight into the family Roshan in a very up-close-and-personal camera style, starting from the days when Hrithik’s grandfather struggled to make a mark as a music director, how Rajesh and Rakesh Roshan made their own mark in the Hindi film industry and how Hrithik has ruled the dance floor ever since he enslaved a generation by asking them to confess: Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

What money lessons can we learn from this talented family documentary?

The smorgasbord of music that’s bigger than time When singers like Asha Bhonsle, Suman Kalyanpur, Lata Mangeshkar (by her voice), Shailendra Singh, filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, poets/lyricists Javed Akhtar tell you that Sangeetkar Roshan had the ability to create music that was varied and is this unbelievable palette is what keeps the songs even relevant and hummable today, you sit back and watch.

Investors who tend to a portfolio of stocks that is just as varied will see that their hard work in maintaining a balance of blue chip stocks, growth stocks, value stocks and common stocks in their portfolio will have them humming all the way to the bank as well.

Gujranwala to Lucknow to Mumbai: The struggles were real. So was the magic ‘Khayalon Mein Kisike’ is a song that requires Riyaaz, not easy to create a song this difficult and make it seem easy, Sonu Nigam says.

Had Kidar Sharma given up on Roshan after his first film (which flopped) and stuck to his belief that Roshan had more talent than was tapped, we would not have this gigantic list of evocative songs like Man Re Tu Kaahe Na Dheer Dhare…

Sangeetkar Roshan was born into a rich family, but gave it all up to move away from Gujranwala to Lucknow to Mumbai. The family lived in a garage that belonged to the music director duo Husanlal Bhagatram.

From days when children were born in the garage to the ruling song list of Binaca Geet Mala on Radio Ceylon the journey has been shown in pictures and film clips, and reminiscences from film personalities makes this documentary unforgettable.

The struggles every investor faces are fewer now if you find a money manager you can trust. When the bond is created between the investor and the money manager, the music that your portfolio will make is that of coins being added to the piggy bank.

Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai, we sing for Hrithik! I will let you delve into the magical world of Sangeetkar Rajesh Roshan’s music, Rakesh Roshan’s fun era in cinema and yes, sigh when Hrithik sings his grandfather’s composition. But when a family’s legacy is showcased so wonderfully, dear investor you too should teach your children about investing as soon as you can because ‘Rahe na Rahein Hum’...