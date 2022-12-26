The rules for buying immovable property abroad

If a resident Indian is acquiring immovable property outside India from another resident Indian, the same can be done through inheritance or gift or purchase of the said property. If the resident Indian is acquiring immovable property outside India from a non-resident, the same can be through inheritance or out of LRS or RFC account funds or jointly with a relative who is an NRI or out of income from assets outside India (other than ODI). It is advisable to interact with one’s bank before proceeding with any purchase of overseas immovable property.