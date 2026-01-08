The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

To put the recent weakness in perspective, consider the pace of depreciation over time. Around 2000, the rupee was near 45 to the dollar. Over the past 25 years, it has depreciated at roughly 3% a year. Look further back, however, and the picture changes. In 1975, the rupee stood at about 10 to the dollar. From then to now, the average annual depreciation works out to roughly 4.5%. At independence, when the rupee was on a par with the dollar, the long-term annual depreciation is closer to 6%.