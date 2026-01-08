The Indian rupee briefly touched its international dialling code—91—against the dollar in mid-December 2025. It has since pulled back, but the so-called “nervous nineties” understandably make investors uneasy about where the rupee is headed next. The retreat from the all-time low beyond 91 was reportedly aided by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention, with the central bank supplying dollars to the system.
The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio
SummaryWhy currency weakness matters, who gains, and how investors should think about asset allocation.
