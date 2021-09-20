The seven deadly sins of investing one must avoid

Gluttony: Gluttony is the excess consumption of anything. In personal finance, excessive consumption of financial news and media can be detrimental to your wealth. While understanding what is happening in the market is vital, it is often the case that what you see on the news is just noise. The market goes up or comes down simply because there is a mismatch of buyers and sellers. But news channels and social media will try to convince you that there is some logic behind the latest market movement. What’s deadly about the excessive consumption of this noise is that it can make investors think extremely short term and trade in and out of investments rather than invest for the longer term.