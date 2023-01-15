‘India’s growth will be 6% and it represents a fantastic potential’

We are distributing more than 65% of our reserves, which will represent roughly €3 billion by 2025. We will have €2 billion to deploy in potential external growth, acquisitions between now and 2025. We will look at any potential acquisition as long as they align with our overall strategy and as long as it is in Europe or Asia, because these are the two main geographies for us. The other criteria for us is that it should give us a return of 10% at least—this is a financial guideline we give to the market and we are very disciplined about that. An acquisition can bring a lot of value as long as it is executed properly. So, this is the fourth part of our strategy. It is finally dependent on the market as we always need a buyer and seller.