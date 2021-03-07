The simple steps women need to take to plan their finances better

Women need to get involved with investment decisions the way they are involved with spending and saving ones. It is important to have money conversations with your family to ensure common goals, setting lifestyle expectations and ensuring the protection of the family. I believe in the mantra “If you teach a woman, you teach a family." So, you have this responsibility too. We think we avoid risk by investing in fixed deposits and gold. But there are different risks to these investments, invisible risks, the risk of inflation and we won’t be able to meet our goals. So, buckle up and start learning. Be it the power of compounding or understanding risks that come with equity, we have to ensure that we trade off the right risks. Let’s take decisions that may seem a little unpopular at the moment for long-term gain.