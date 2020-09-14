The small issue of making a multi-cap true to label

The upset is because multi-cap funds will now be forced to invest into the small-cap market, reducing the elbow room available with the funds to manage as they liked. There are three things that you as an investor need to consider before you get caught up in the hysterical outpouring seen last week about this circular. One, financial products are invisible. It is in their description they are created in the minds of investors. Therefore, product labels are very important in an industry that manufactures and sells products that are invisible and whose moment of truth is not immediate, but far in the future. The moment of truth of another invisible service like a mobile data plan is at once. A physical product like a plate of sushi is also immediate. But an equity-linked investment will by its very nature have its moment of truth in the future. Put these two things together and you need mutual fund labels to describe correctly what the investor is buying. Calling a credit risk fund, a credit opportunity fund is a sleight of hand to make risk sound like an opportunity. It has taken a lot of internal push to get the industry to agree to call a ‘risk’ a ‘risk’ and not an ‘opportunity’.