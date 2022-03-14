The smart way to choose a savings account

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, says, “Most of the savings bank accounts have a minimum balance requirement. This means that, on average, the account should hold a minimum set amount. Depending on the bank and the account type, this can be as low as ₹1,000 or as high as ₹50,000. Not maintaining sufficient balance can lead to penalties and charges by the bank. Banks also offer a special salary account or zero balance account to employed people where the minimum balance requirement is waived off, and the average balance can dip to zero. However, such an account may require regular salary deposits. So, you must identify how much money you can park in the savings account and select one accordingly."