Which is more tax-efficient for equity investors: PMSes or MFs?1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Mutual funds score better than portfolio management services where it concerns tax on capital gains, dividends.
Why have portfolio management services (PMSes) become so popular in recent years? One reason is that high net-worth individuals prefer them for their wide range of customized solutions. So, it’s no wonder then that PMS providers are managing investor assets worth ₹23.7 trillion in their discretionary portfolios (discretionary assets are actively managed by PMS). Yet, PMSes are not as tax-efficient as mutual funds for equity investing.
