Which is more tax-efficient for equity investors: PMSes or MFs?

However, in the case of PMS, the management fees levied by PMS are not deducted from the value of investments when the investments are sold. As a result, the taxable gains for a PMS investor would be higher than a mutual fund investor, with all other things being equal. For example, if an investment of ₹50 lakh in an equity-oriented PMS gains 10% to ₹55 lakh, the investor would be liable to pay on gains of ₹5 lakh.