The ‘tax-free’ insurance pitch has several holes4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Investment products such as target maturity funds or TMFs (a type of mutual fund) are a good alternative to guaranteed income plans from insurers.
Insurers are prodding investors to buy insurance policies. It comes with a rider, though: Buy these before 1 April and get tax-free returns. With the financial year-end now nearing, their sales pitch has been flying thick and fast: “Budget 2023 has made life insurance policies with annual premiums above ₹5 lakh taxable from 1 April onwards. Buy one right now to lock into tax-free guaranteed returns."
