The ‘tax-free’ insurance pitch has several holes

Investment products such as target maturity funds or TMFs (a type of mutual fund) are a good alternative to guaranteed income plans from insurers. TMFs are debt funds with a defined maturity that invest in high credit quality debt papers. They provide some degree of return predictability to those who remain invested until the fund’s maturity. With bond yields having moved up significantly since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) commenced its rate hikes, TMFs can give you similar or better returns even on a post-tax basis. They also come with the flexibility of any time exit. To get a regular annual income over a period of time, you will have to invest in TMFs of differing maturities. However, note one important difference – unlike guaranteed income plans from insurers, the market-linked TMFs offer predicable (to a large extent) but not guaranteed returns. TMF returns are taxable at 20% after a holding period of 3 years, but the effective rate of tax can come to just 10-15% after you include the effect of indexation.