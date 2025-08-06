The tax trick involving furniture that could backfire on home sellers
Sellers often split property sale proceeds into real estate and furniture to lower capital gains and stamp duty, but without proper documentation, this tactic can trigger steep penalties under Indian tax law.
New Delhi: Splitting a property sale into separate components for immovable assets and movables such as furniture and fixtures is increasingly being used as a tax-saving tool. But without proper documentation, this practice can backfire during income tax scrutiny.