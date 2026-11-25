Managing personal finances in your 20s can be challenging, particularly when balancing lifestyle expenses, savings and long-term investments. However, a 23-year-old woman, Shreya, has shared a three-bucket money management strategy that has helped her achieve financial independence at an early age and even sponsor an international holiday for her father.

In a video shared on social media, Shreya explained how she divides her earnings into three separate accounts to manage investments, everyday expenses and emergency savings. She said the approach has helped her maintain financial discipline while enjoying the money she earns.

Shreya also revealed that she has been financially independent since the age of 19 and has not asked her parents for money since then.

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Started managing finances during internship Recalling her early professional journey, Shreya said she began managing her expenses when she was working as an intern at the Royal Bank of Scotland, where she received a stipend.

Since then, she has gradually developed a system to manage her earnings and allocate money towards different financial goals.

She recently sponsored an international trip for her father, an achievement she mentioned while explaining her approach to financial management. She clarified that her intention was not to boast about her financial success but to share a practical money management strategy that others in their 20s could consider adopting.

According to Shreya, all her earnings are initially deposited into one primary bank account. These include her salary, income from content creation, brand collaborations and dividends.

She subsequently distributes the money among three separate accounts or financial buckets, each serving a specific purpose.

First bucket: Investments through SIPs and stocks The first account is dedicated to investments and wealth creation.

Shreya said she has automated the process of transferring a fixed amount every month towards Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and mutual funds.

This ensures that a portion of her earnings is invested regularly before she spends money on discretionary expenses.

Apart from mutual funds, she also invests in individual stocks. Interestingly, her father, who is a full-time investor, manages her stock portfolio.

By allocating money towards investments every month, she aims to build wealth over the long term rather than depending entirely on her monthly income.

Second bucket: ₹ 30,000- ₹ 40,000 for lifestyle expenses The second account is meant exclusively for everyday expenses and lifestyle-related spending.

Shreya said she transfers approximately ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 into this account every month.

The money is used for shopping, travelling, visiting cafes and other personal expenses.

Separating lifestyle spending from investment contributions allows her to enjoy her earnings without dipping into money earmarked for financial goals.

This approach also helps her maintain better control over discretionary spending.

Third bucket: Emergency fund for financial security The third account is reserved for emergency savings, which Shreya considers the most important part of her financial management strategy.

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She explained that the money accumulated in this account is not meant for routine purchases, shopping or travel.

Instead, it is reserved for unexpected financial situations, including losing a job or facing a medical emergency in the family.

Maintaining a separate emergency fund helps ensure that unforeseen expenses do not disrupt regular investments or force her to depend on borrowed money.