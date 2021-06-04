The three ways to invest in firms before they go public

“Once we shortlist companies, we leverage our ecosystem of relationships across PE, VC funds, sovereign funds, financial institutions and family offices to get access to primary or secondary positions in these companies. We then use a combination of metrics to value such deals and many times valuations depend on supply-demand dynamics for the asset as well. As examples, in the last year, we did one of the largest non-institutional placement of NSE shares with our HNI (high-net-worth individual) clients. CIBIL and Policy Bazaar are some other names we transacted in," said Amrita Farmahan, MD and CEO, Wealth Management, Ambit Pvt. Ltd.