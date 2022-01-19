The trends and concerns pertaining to initial public offers in India

Another important trend is retail participation. Cumulative demat accounts have increased from 36 million in March 2019 to 77 million as of November 2021. The retail individual investor applications have simultaneously increased from 8 million in 2019-20 to more than 70 million in November 2021. The concern is whether retail investors investing in IPOs understand the underlying objective of the offer. Perhaps, it could be the participation of anchor investors/QIBs which is providing confidence to retail investors to subscribe to IPOs. To ensure that the participation of anchors is not misleading, Sebi recently increased the lock-in period to 90 days from 30 days for a part of the shares held by the anchor investors. Further, as the time elapse between allotment in an IPO and listing on the stock exchange is just 7 days, retail investors who do not have a thorough understanding of the business model of the issuing company should wait for the listing and take a decision to buy or not to buy those shares based on how markets have evaluated the company.