Money
The trouble with having too many bank accounts
Summary
- A depositors’ money is almost always safe. So, it makes no sense to have many accounts now
Around a month back, I was helping a close friend file his father’s income tax return. During the process of putting together the information required to file the return, we realized that his father had a bank account which he had possibly forgotten about.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more