The trouble with having too many bank accounts

In this gentleman’s form 26AS, I came across an entry where a bank had deducted tax at source. Form 26AS provides the details of all the tax deducted at source during the year. Now the tax deducted at source was a substantial amount and this told me that the deposit in the bank must have run into more than a few lakhs of rupees.My friend shared this information with his father. The latter—who prides himself in the way he manages his finances—absolutely refused to believe this. He said that this was simply not possible. So, for a few days nothing happened. Then on being nudged by my friend’s mother, his father made a visit to the bank and was told—to his great surprise—that yes he had deposits with them.

