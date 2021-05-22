The truth behind no-cost EMIs

"Not all products would be available with a particular merchant or be covered under this scheme. The manufacturer or the store may decide to push a specific model under the plan. There is a possibility that if the consumer doesn't opt for no-cost EMI, the store or the manufacturer may offer discounts or cashback, and they may not be available if the buyer purchases the goods on loan. In some cases, you may have to pay a processing fee, which is an additional cost," said Shetty.