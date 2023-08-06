 The investment lesson from a US hard rock band

What was the idea behind this? As Daniel Simons and Christopher Chabris write in Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do about It: “His logic was that if the organizers failed to follow such a simple instruction, they shouldn’t be trusted to have safely installed all of the rigging, wiring, staging, lighting, and pyrotechnics for a complex show." And if the organizers failed the brown M&M candy test, the band paid more attention to the staging of the concert. As the authors point out: “Van Halen’s rider was what scientists might call a positive control, an extra experiment that checks whether everything is working as it should." The point being that it wasn’t possible for the band to check everything for themselves before a live show. At the same time, the candy test was better than taking the assurances of the local organizers at face value. As Simons and Chabris point out: “Simple checks are never perfect, but blind acceptance is a terrible alternative."