David Allen revolutionised productivity with a deceptively simple idea in his bestselling book Getting Things Done . Among his many insights, perhaps the most transformative is the two-minute rule: if something takes less than two minutes to do, do it immediately rather than adding it to your to-do list.

The logic is elegant, the time spent writing it down, remembering it, and eventually doing it far exceeds the time needed to complete the task right away.

This principle, born in the world of personal productivity, offers some valuable lessons for managing your investments. Just as Allen discovered that small tasks left undone create disproportionate mental overhead, small investment-related tasks left unattended can snowball into outsized financial problems.

Read this | This CEO has no fixed-income investments, and has never done an SIP

Consider a common scenario: you receive dividend payments, maturity proceeds, or some other lump sum that sits idle in your savings account for months. The two-minute action of transferring these funds into a liquid fund or setting up a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) helps preserve purchasing power. Yet most investors defer this simple step, watching their money quietly lose value to inflation.

The same applies to other routine tasks - updating nomination details, reviewing insurance coverage annually, reconciling portfolio statements, or ensuring your SIPs are running smoothly. Each of these typically takes just a couple of minutes, but ignoring them can lead to major headaches later.

Allen’s rule recognizes a fundamental truth about human behaviour: we tend to overestimate the effort needed for small tasks and underestimate their cumulative impact. In investing, this leads to a dangerous pattern—deferring minor maintenance until it turns into major problems.

Take the simple act of reviewing your mutual fund statements each month. Most investors either ignore them or promise to do a “proper" review later. But what does a proper review really entail? For most retail investors, it means little more than checking if the funds are performing reasonably and ensuring no unexpected charges have crept in. That’s a two-minute job per fund. Yet catching issues early can prevent years of underperformance. If you use a platform like Value Research Fund Advisor, it becomes even easier.

And remember, this isn’t just financial housekeeping—it is return on investment (ROI) in its purest form. ROI is the gain on an action divided by its cost. While this is usually applied to large investment decisions, it holds just as true for micro-tasks.

Move ₹50,000 from a 3% savings account to a 7% liquid fund, and in the 90 seconds it takes, you’ll earn around ₹2,000 more over a year—that’s equivalent of making over ₹80 lakh an hour for that minute-and-a-half of effort.

Few corporate projects deliver such yields. In that light, procrastination isn’t harmless—it’s a silent wealth tax. Two minutes trumps indifference—because the market rewards speed and inflation punishes delay.

Read this | The one number every investor must know—but rarely does

This approach challenges the notion that good investing requires slow, careful deliberation over every decision. While big investment calls do deserve thought, much of successful portfolio management is just routine hygiene—small, regular actions that benefit from speed, not perfectionism.

The rule also helps counter one of the most destructive forces in retail investing: procrastination disguised as preparation. Many investors delay getting started because they want to research the “perfect" allocation or find the “best" mutual funds. But the two-minute rule offers a better path: if you can identify a reasonable investment option quickly, act on it. You can always refine later. What you can’t do is get back the time lost to inaction. The most important thing is to begin—begin somehow, with anything.

Most importantly, the two-minute rule helps maintain what professionals call “portfolio hygiene." Just like personal hygiene involves small actions that prevent illness, portfolio hygiene involves timely actions that prevent financial messes.

Also read | Ask yourself these questions to avoid emotional investing

So the next time you receive an investment-related alert or communication, ask yourself: Can I address this in two minutes or less? If yes, do it immediately. Whether it’s updating contact details, checking balances, or making a small adjustment, these little acts compound over time.

Successful investing isn’t just about choosing the right stocks or funds—it’s about consistently taking care of the small stuff before it becomes big stuff. Sometimes, the best financial advice isn’t about what to buy, but about what to do now.

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and CEO of Value Research, an independent investment research firm.